MLA seeks funds for development of EWS

[ Prem Chetry ]

SINGCHUNG, 27 May: Thrizino MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow urged the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) to allocate more funds for the development of infrastructure in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary (EWS) and the reserve forest to further conservation efforts.

The MLA said this after inaugurating the conference hall of the EWS in Ramalingam here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

He congratulated the teams of the EWS and the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR), and said that the conference

hall would serve as “a crucial platform where blueprints for conserving and promoting the sanctuary’s rich biodiversity would be laid out by relevant departments, conservationists, and researchers.”

“This hall will bring together like-minded conservationists, environmentalists and researchers to disseminate information, share proposals, and raise awareness among local residents, students, and nature enthusiasts,” the MLA said.

PCCF Nyilyang Tam expressed appreciation for the judicious use of funds while constructing the conference hall, and assured to continue providing support from the Forest Department for future conservation initiatives.

Expressing his delight, former minister and SBVCR founder-chief patron Naresh Glow shared positive news about the critically endangered and endemic bird species, Bugun liocichla. “Its population is increasing. Once restricted to Glow Bari and Lama Camp, the bird is now also being sighted in Ramalingam and occasionally in Bompu,” he noted.

He said that the number of the bird was only seven pairs in 2006, and has now “probably risen to 200.”

RFO Yachang Kani expressed gratitude to MLA Glow for his steadfast support. He commended the leadership of the PCCF, and announced the handing over of a new Bolero vehicle to the EWS, emphasising that the addition would significantly enhance operational capacity for biodiversity protection.

The vision and dedication of the SBVCR chairman and secretary, whose close attention to detail and cooperation with the Eaglenest RFO during the construction process were instrumental in realizing the project. Remarkably, the state-of-the-art facility was completed with a conservative budget of just Rs 30 lakhs, including GST – an example of prudent financial management and efficient execution.

“The conference hall is more than just a structure; it is a beacon of hope for conservation,” the RFO said. “It will serve as a vital hub for seminars, workshops, meetings, and other activities focused on conservation. It provides a much-needed platform for experts, researchers, policymakers, and local communities to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and strategize for the region’s ecological future.”

Among those present were Singchung ADC Murnya Kakki, Singchung CO Gyati Pobing, and Tukpen Community Reserve chief patron DK Thongdok.

Later a plantation drive was also organised.