Govt committed to improve living conditions of employees in remote areas: Pul

ANINI, 27 May: The government is committed to improving the living conditions of government employees in remote areas, said Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul while inspecting an under-construction residential complex for government staffershere in Dibang Valley district on Monday.

Pul said that ensuring “timely completion of quality infrastructure is a top priority.”

Accompanied by local MLA Mopi Mihu, ZPC T Tayu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, Superintendent of Police Manish Saurya, and other senior officials, the minister also reviewed several ongoing key infrastructure projects.

Pul’s visit covered major projects, including the Panchayat Bhavan, child development project office (CDPO), a medical building, and the district secretariat, all of which are in various stages of construction.

At the Panchayat Bhavan site, Pul highlighted its significance in strengthening grassroots democracy and urged officials to expedite its completion.

“This facility will enhance local self-governance and community participation,” she said.

While assessing the CDPO office and the health facility, the minister emphasised the need to improve access to child welfare and healthcare services in tribal and remote areas.

“Strengthening service delivery in health and child development is crucial for inclusive growth,” she said.

Pul described the upcoming district secretariat as a “game-changer” that would bring administrative efficiency by housing all major departments under one roof.

“Such integrated infrastructure will streamline public service delivery and reflects our government’s resolve to develop the frontier districts at par with the rest of the state,” she added.

The minister also visited the local BJP office and interacted with party workers.

During a review meeting at the circuit house, Pul expressed satisfaction with the overall pace and quality of the ongoing works. She commended the district administration and local representatives, particularly MLA Mihu, for their dedication.

“Dibang Valley is making steady progress under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the tireless efforts of local representatives. The focus remains on delivering lasting infrastructure that meets the needs of the people,” Pul said.