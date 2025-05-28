Pictorial book ‘Unexplored Tirap: A Bio-Cultural Portrait’ launched

KHONSA, 27 May: The vibrant forests and cultural stories of Tirap came alive with the launch of Unexplored Tirap: A Bio-Cultural Portrait – a pictorial book authored by Chajo Lowang and Sara Khongsai – here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran launched the book and commended the authors for capturing the essence of Tirap’s unique biodiversity and heritage.

Aran highlighted the critical role of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance, stressing the urgent need for conservation efforts.

“Our survival is intricately linked with wildlife survival. Every species, no matter

how small, plays a vital role in sustaining the ecological web,” the DC said. He urged the locals to end unsustainable practices like rampant hunting and harmful fishing methods, and called on the DFOs of Khonsa and Deomali to intensify awareness campaigns and promote community participation in conservation.

Additionally, he emphasized preserving fish during breeding seasons to support aquatic biodiversity and food security.

DDSE KC Lowangcha praised the authors’ perseverance and passion, highlighting their courage in navigating challenging terrains to capture wildlife photographs.

Nikita Buragohain, project coordinator of Green Hub X Royal Enfield Conservation Grant, discussed the partnership with the authors since 2022 in documenting Tirap’s ecological and cultural richness.

She emphasized the project’s alignment with Green Hub’s mission to empower youths through conservation storytelling and community engagement, commending the authors for showcasing lesser-known species and landscapes.

In her keynote address, Lowang shared the book’s vision, and expressed gratitude to the district administration, particularly former DC Taro Mize, the current DC, former EAC Hakraso Kri, and APO/RE Telem Kitnya, for their encouragement.

She recounted the physical and emotional challenges of capturing rare wildlife moments in deep forests, crediting Green Hub Tezpur for providing crucial photography and research training that facilitated the project’s success.

The programme concluded with an address by Khongsai, who expressed gratitude to supporters and collaborators for making the publication of the book possible.

Khongsai emphasized that the book serves not only as a culmination of their work but also as a call to action for wildlife conservation and sustainable coexistence with nature.

The event was attended by key officials, including veer nari Chasan Dada, and representatives from various departments and student unions. (DIPR)