Forest officials rescue pangolin, python

ROING, 27 May: Forest officials from the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary rescued a pangolin and a 14-foot-long Burmese rock python from different parts of Roing township in Lower Dibang Valley district and released them back into the wild, according to DFO Mito Rumi.

The department expressed appreciation for Sika Pulu, a local resident and Taba Out, a student of ITI Roing, for their crucial role in informing and assisting the rescue efforts.

Recently, the Animal Rescue Centre-cum-Mini Zoo in Roing had rescued two orphan Asiatic black bear cubs and a non-venomous checkered keelback water snake.

While the snake was released into the wild after identification, the bear cubs were sent to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation at the Pakke Tiger Reserve for rehabilitation, the DFO said.

The rescue operations were carried out by the rapid response team of the Mehao WLS, led by RFO Kabuk Lego.

The DFO said that the increasing trend of wildlife rescue and human-animal conflict cases underscoresthe stress on both natural habitats and human communities, and attributed it to habitat fragmentation, increasing urbanisation, and climate change.

“Thus, the role of citizens, students, and community-based organizations becomes very significant as stewards, ambassadors, and supporters of their local environment, participating in conservation efforts, spreading awareness, and fostering collaboration between communities and authorities,” he added.