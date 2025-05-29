Tanishq unveils its new store in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 28 May: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has unveiled its grand new store here in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. As part of the grand opening, the brand is offering an irresistible offer wherein customers can get a free gold coin on every purchase. The offer is valid from 29 to 31 May. The store is located at Tanishq showroom, JNK Building, E-Sector.

Spanning across 3400sq. ft., the store presents an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq designs across dazzling gold, stunning diamonds, kundan and polki. The store is also equipped with a stunning and versatile range of contemporary daily wear jewellery ‘Glam Days’ along with a modern, contemporary and lightweight jewellery collection ‘String It.’ The store also houses ‘Aveer’, an exclusive jewellery line for men along with jewellery pieces from ‘Rivaah,’ a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq. Rivaah is meticulously crafted to align with the fashion preferences of women from various regions across India and has evolved as a one-stop destination for wedding shopping.

Speaking on the inauguration, Alok Ranjan, Circle Business Head, said, “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest store in the vibrant city of Itanagar, marking our 11th store in the North East region. As a beloved jewellery brand across the nation, our foremost goal has always been to offer exceptional customer service to our esteemed patrons. With every new store, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the legacy of Tanishq-ensuring a delightful, trustworthy, and memorable shopping experience for every occasion, all under one roof….”

The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 500+ exclusive boutiques in more than 300 cities.