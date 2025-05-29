GST outreach prog organised at Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 28 May: In its ongoing efforts to enhance awareness and understanding of Goods and Services Tax (GST) among stakeholders, a GST outreach programme was organized by the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Itanagar Commissionerate here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Organized in collaboration with the state GST department and the East Siang district administration, the event attracted active participation from a wide spectrum of taxpayers, including local traders, tax practitioners, and business owners from the region, the CGST & CX, Itanagar Commissionerate, said in a release.

The sessions served as a platform for taxpayers to engage directly with departmental officers and subject matter experts on various aspects of GST.

During the course of the programme, several important topics were covered in detail.

Participants were guided through the processes of GST registration, return filing, and record maintenance, with a view to simplifying procedures and clarifying common doubts.

The applicability of GST in works contract services, particularly in the context of the construction sector, was discussed comprehensively, including the relevant tax rates, input tax credit provisions, and compliance requirements.

The participants were also sensitized about the categories of goods and services exempted under GST, and how to assess eligibility for such exemptions.

Additionally, the mechanism of reverse charge and the provisions of GST applicable to royalty payments were explained in detail.

The knowledge-sharing sessions were conducted by experienced officers, who effectively translated complex legal provisions into accessible and actionable guidance.

At the conclusion of the event, feedback was collected from the attendees to help the department better tailor future programmes to the needs of the taxpayer community.

The CGST and SGST departments reaffirmed their commitment to promoting voluntary compliance and transparency through continued educational efforts.

It was announced that similar outreach programs will be conducted at regular intervals across different regions, with the aim of building a well-informed and compliant taxpayer base while further strengthening the relationship between the tax administration and the public it serves.

Key officials, including Samir Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner, Deep Pegu, superintendent (CGST Pasighat), Abhijit Dey, superintendent (CGST Itanagar), K Dai, superintendent (SGST), along with other officers from both the CGST and SGST departments actively participated in the programme,” the release informed.