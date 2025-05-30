15th Career Fair from 31 May

ITANAGAR, 29 May: The 15th Career Fair is set to begin for two days at Hotel Arun Subansiri here on 31 May and 1 June for students, parents, and educators.

The event brings together premier institutions from across India, offering aspiring students direct access to information about courses, admissions, scholarships, and career pathways.

It offers specialized professional courses in engineering, hospitality, communication, IT, nursing, architecture, and other new-age courses.

Apart from bringing students and best of educational institutions under one roof, the event also helps the aspirants and the guardians have detailed discussions about the facilities and fee structures of colleges along with expert guidance, clearing their doubts and explaining them to application processes. It also facilitates easy comparison to help in making informed decisions, best suited as per individual needs.

The Indian Army, Indian Air force and Indian Maritime University, etc, will be participating for the first time to provide firsthand information to the students.

Started in 2004, the SAPE Career Fair organises a series of events every year at different locations in India and South East Asia & Africa.