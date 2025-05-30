War against drugs a collective fight: DC

ZIRO, 29 May: “The war against the drug menace in the society is not the sole responsibility of the administration and the police but a collective fight which every individual should come forward and support,” Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP said.

Chairing an NCORD meeting here on Thursday, the DC also applauded the work of Ziro CDPO Bullo Rinyo in spreading awareness regarding HIV/AIDS and the drugs menace among ASHAs, in collaboration with the district police.

He highlighted the positive responses from CBOs in the fight against drug abuse, and commended the district police for registering NPDS cases and arresting persons in drugs-related cases.

Ziro DSP Ojing Lego while applauding the efforts of the CBOs requested them not to take the law in their hands. He urged the CBOs to “have a consultation with SP Ziro to discuss and frame SOPs for future course of action, as NDPS-related cases are sensitive.”

ICDS Deputy Director Dani Yami, DDSE Kocho Jomoh, officials from the Health, Forest and Tax & Excise Departments, executive members of the TSD, AWAZ, APWWS Ziro unit, and CRPF personnel also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)