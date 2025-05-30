Don’t blame us for law and order situation in Boleng: SIFF

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 May: The Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) on Thursday during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here said that it should not be blamed for the present law and order situation in Boleng in Siang district.

The press conference was held with regard to the unrest in Boleng on 27 May, post the meeting with Panchayati Raj Minister and Pangin MLA Ojing Tasing.

Addressing reporters, SIFF spokesperson Tagori Mize said that there should be no political interference in the issue, referring to the intervention of Congress leader Bosiram Siram.

“We appreciate the Congress party for its support to our movement,” Mize said, but questioned the Congress’ stand with regard to mega dams when it was in power.

The SIFF also appealed to the future president and general secretary of the Adi Bane Kebang to “keep the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project for discussion in their election/selection process on 6 July in Dambuk.”

Mize also urged the union Jal Shakti minister to hold dialogues with SIFF representatives regarding the alleged threat to national security vis-à-vis “the water policy with China.”

“We are not anti-dam, but we are against mega dams,” Mize said.

The SIFF also questioned the advance payment of 16.61 crore as corporate social responsibility fund for the Pangin-Boleng constituency.

The SIFF further blamed the Siang DC and the SP for their failure to control the law and order situation in Boleng on 27 May.