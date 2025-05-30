Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan launched in Arunachal

State govt finalizes agriculture & horticulture policies for 2025-2035: Wangsu

ITANAGAR, 29 May: In a ceremony marking Arunachal Pradesh’ participation in the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA), Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Thursday launched the VKSA, and flagged off ‘krishi raths’ that will traverse the state’s villages to connect directly with farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Wangsu said, “The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is not just a campaign – it is a people’s movement whose success lies in the hands of our scientists, field officers, financial institutions, SHGs, FPOs, and above all, our hard-working farmers.”

Arunachal has set an ambitious target to reach over 3.25 lakh farmers across 1,380 villages within the intensive two-week campaign period. This comprehensive mission involves seamless coordination between the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development, and Fisheries Departments working in harmony with Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK), farmer producer organizations (FPO), self-help groups (SHG), and financial institutions.

The krishi raths will serve as mobile units bringing agricultural knowledge, technology, and government schemes directly to farmers’ doorsteps across the state’s diverse terrain.

Wangsu highlighted agriculture and allied sectors as the core focus of the state’s development agenda, revealing substantial achievements over the past five years. “The state has allocated Rs 2,000 crore under the Atmanirbhar scheme, with 50% contribution from the state government, directly benefiting more than 52,000 individuals and SHGs, creating ripples of prosperity across our rural landscape,” he said.

“The agricultural transformation is evident through 46 FPOs now working closely with the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB). Over 20,500 hectares have been successfully certified for organic production, positioning Arunachal as a leader in sustainable agriculture,” he said.

Wangsu announced that the state government has finalized the agriculture and horticulture policies for 2025-2035. “These forward-looking policies will guide the state’s Agriculture and Horticulture Departments for the next decade, redefining priorities and establishing a clear roadmap for sustainable growth and farmer welfare,” he said.

He urged everyone to “join hands with renewed energy and determination” to make the VKSA a resounding success not just in Arunachal but across the nation.

“The fields of Arunachal Pradesh are ready to embrace this transformation. Our farmers are eager to learn, adopt and excel, and our state machinery is prepared to deliver results that will make every citizen proud,” declared the minister.

MLAs Tapi Darang, Zingnu Namchoom and Oken Tayeng, besides ATARI Director G Kadirvel, Commissioner Bidol Tayeng and Secretaries Hage Tari and Koj Rinya were also present on the occasion.

The VKSA was launched in Jairampur in Changlang district by Nampong MLA Laisam Simai on Thursday, in the presence of the District Kisan Morcha president, HoDs of Agriculture & Allied Departments, PRI leaders, scientists, and progressive farmers from various villages of the district.

Addressing the gathering, Changlang KVK Head Dr DS Chhonkar highlighted the importance of integrated and sustainable agricultural practices, and underscored the need for scientific interventions and capacity building at the grassroots level to enhance farm productivity and ensure climate-resilient agriculture.

Jairampur ADC L Thungan emphasised the “convergence approach” being adopted under the abhiyan, which aims to align the efforts of various Agriculture and Allied Departments for holistic rural development. He reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to facilitating knowledge dissemination and resource mobilization in support of the farming community.

Simai in his address envisioned a “Viksit Nampong” and commended the initiative as a strategic move towards achieving self-sufficiency in agriculture, doubling farmers’ income, and enhancing rural livelihoods. He urged all stakeholders to actively engage in the campaign to ensure its effective implementation across the district.

Progressive woman farmer Luching Simai expressed gratitude to the prime minister for providing Rs 6,000 annually into farmers’ accounts, and thanked the KVK for providing support through training and new technology methods of cultivation.

The VKSA is a time-bound outreach initiative, scheduled to continue until 12 June, during which designated officers from various Agriculture and Allied Departments, subject matter specialists from the Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, and officials from the district administration will undertake block-wise visits to all villages in the Changlang district. These field visits will include technical demonstrations, on-site farmer interactions, training sessions, and convergence meetings aimed at strengthening the local agricultural ecosystem.

In West Kameng district, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra launched the VKSA in Dirang, in collaboration with the NRC on Yak (NRCY) and the Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, and Veterinary Departments.

KVK Head Dr Tasso Tabin highlighted the strategic campaign, which focuses on accelerating rural prosperity through sustainable farming practices, increased farmer awareness, and access to modern agricultural technologies.

Dirang ADC Choiki Dondup asked farmers to take full advantages of the VKSA, while NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar lauded the initiative, emphasizing the need for modernization in agriculture, access to quality inputs, and training programmes for the farmers.

Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of the farmers and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between government, farmers and the scientists.

This was followed by an interaction between farmers and scientists on Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bhagwani Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, soil health card scheme, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, MIDH, Atmanirbhar Pashupalan Yojana, entrepreneurship development programme, and other state-specific input subsidy programmes.

In Lower Subansiri district, the VKSA was launched in headquarters Ziro by Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP. He also flagged off a ‘krishi rath’, which will move from village to village in the next 15 days, disseminating the relevant information on agri-allied sectors and distributing soil health cards, high yielding variety seeds, etc.

In Tawang district, the VKSA was launched by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang from Khartooth Village. The event also marked the flagging off of a krishi rath.

Another krishi rath was flagged off from Jemeithang by EAC (i/c) Deewan Mara.

The launch event saw active participation of officials of allied departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, and Fisheries, and members of the National Research Centre on Yak, Dirang, as well as members of Farmer Producer Companies, panchayat leaders, gaon buras, and local farmers.

In Upper Subansiri district, the VKSA, along with a krishi rath, was launched in Dumporijo by local MLA Rode Bui. Speakers included KVK Head Dr Nyape Bam, Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, and ZPC Nyato Marde.

More than 200 farmers participated the programme, and 161 soil health cards were distributed during the event.

In Lohit district, the VKSA was launched in headquarters Tezu by Deputy Commissioner KN Damo, in the presence of ZPM Balong Tindiya, District Agriculture Officer Kago Taya, and others.

In Namsai district, the VKSA was launched in Jona, Alubari and Mahadevpur under Namsai, Chowkham and Lekang block, respectively, while in Tirap district, the VKSA was launched by Environment & Forest Minister Wangki Lowang in Namsang village in Deomali subdivision.

In East Siang district, the KVK, in collaboration with the allied departments, launched the VKSA at Mirem village, as well as in Lower Siang district on Thursday.

The programme witnessed the participation of 201 farmers from six villages of Bilat block in East Siang district and 85 farmers from Lower Siang district.

Attending the event, MLA Ninong Ering urged farmers to stay updated on the multiple welfare schemes introduced by different departments. He highlighted the need to adopt modern technologies to increase productivity and reduce manual labour.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu stressed the importance of farmer awareness and willingness to adopt scientific approaches for sustainable agricultural growth.

In Dibang Valley district, the VKSA was launched by Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul from Gipulin village.

“Empowering our farmers through awareness, access to schemes and technology is the key to building a self-reliant agriculture economy,” she said.

Anini MLA Mopi Mihu, who was also present on the occasion, termed the campaign “a timely intervention.”

Two krishi raths were flagged off by the minister to travel across the district, raising awareness among farmers about new agricultural techniques and central welfare schemes.

ZPC Theko Tayu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, senior scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and other senior officials and heads of departments were present on the occasion.

Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja flagged off a krishi rath in Kra Daadi district, marking the launch of the VKSA. The event was held at the DC office premises, in the presence of government officials, panchayat leaders and KVK staff from Kurung Kumey. (With inputs from DIPROs)