Training prog on river search and rescue

Staff Reporter

MIAO, 29 May: The fourth session of a two-day intensive training programme on ‘river search and rescue’ was conducted here in Changlang district on Thursday.

The training took place along the banks of the Noa-Dihing River, with over 30 youths participating in rigorous sessions under the guidance of Everester Kishon Tekseng and his team.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by Head Constable Debanan Kaman, trained the participants in various lifesaving techniques. The initiative aimed to equip local communities with essential skills to handle river-related emergencies.

In addition to local youth volunteers, police officials and SDRF personnel from Tirap district participated in the training. They were taught rescue methods in the Noa-Dihing River, focusing on procedures for drowning incidents.

Addressing the participants, Fire & Emergency Services SP John Pada said that the training was conducted in Miao due to the high number of drowning cases reported in the Noa-Dihing River. “These volunteers, after receiving basic training during these two days, will become assets to the administration. They will serve as first responders during natural disasters,” said Pada.

Prominent social worker of Miao area, Pinna Kitnal Muklom, expressed gratitude to the SDRF and the Disaster Management Department for choosing Miao as the training venue. “This was much needed for our area. We have people living near the banks of the Noa-Dihing River, and often drowning cases are reported. This training will help create a group of trained youths who can play an important role in search and rescue operations,” she said.

She further suggested that such training be conducted regularly in the future.

SDPO Paul Jerang informed that the police would soon establish a volunteer force and include the trainees who attended the two-day training as part of it. The training commenced on 27 May and concluded on 29 May. The first day focused on theoretical sessions, while the second day involved practical rescue exercises in the Noa-Dihing River.

This five-part training initiative is powered by the Disaster Management Department, supported by the SDRF, and organised by BAC Voyages Tours, Treks & Expeditions. Similar training sessions have already been conducted on the Siang, Kameng and Kamle Rivers.