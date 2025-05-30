‘Rising Northeast’ a turning point in developmental journey of NE: Guv

ITANAGAR, 29 May: Governor KT Parnaik said that the recently held ‘Rising Northeast’ initiative is a turning point in the developmental journey of the region.

The governor said this during a discussion with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Lauding the vision behind ‘Rising Northeast’, the governor said that the event served as an exhibition of the Northeast’s diverse opportunities in manufacturing and services, and as a platform to build meaningful partnerships across sectors.

Congratulating the CM and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for securing memoranda of understanding with business houses and enterprises, the governor suggested exploring more avenues for expanding business and pursuing new investments in Arunachal Pradesh. He stressed on seizing the unique opportunity to foster new alliances and long-term collaborations that can transform lives on the ground.

The governor stressed the importance of youth engagement, skill development, and entrepreneurship as key pillars of the state’s future. He said that “the idea is to create jobs, and also to nurture job creators and entrepreneurs who can contribute to both local communities and the national economy.”

Khandu shared insights from the interactions during the event, highlighting the enthusiastic response from industry leaders and the concrete outcomes already taking shape. (Raj Bhavan)