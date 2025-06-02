Chutia receives Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award 2025

85th birth anniversary of Lummer Dai celebrated

TEZPUR, 1 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) has conferred the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award-2025 on renowned author Ramchandra Chutia.

Instituted after the name of Lummer Dai, a pioneer in Arunachal Pradesh’ literature and journalism, the award was presented to Chutia by Tezpur MLA Prithiviraj Rava on the occasion of Dai’s 85th birth anniversary at the Lummer Dai Smriti Bhavan here in Assam on Sunday, the APLS said in a release

The award carries a citation, a memento, a packet of books, and Rs 50,000.

Speaking at the event, Rava said that he would hand over a documentary film based on Lummer Dai’s novel Kanyar Mulya to the APLS. He requested the APLS to translate a chapter from Bishnu Rabha Rachanawali titled Bane Kebang and assured support for literary and social causes.

Former Assam education minister Brindaban Goswami praised Lummer Dai as a symbol of unity in diversity, highlighting his advocacy for tribal rights and reforms through his writings.

Goswami also emphasized the need for stronger brotherhood and economic ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Chutia, after receiving the award, spoke of his long association with Arunachal and appealed for peace, mutual trust, and cooperation between the two states.

Born in Assam’s Dhakuakhana in 1952, Chutia has authored 29 books, including eight on socio-anthropological aspects of different tribes in Arunachal. His literary works span various genres, such as poetry, novels, short stories, travelogues, articles, and memoirs, written in both Assamese and English.

Chutia began his career as a primary school teacher in Sartam village, Tali circle, in the then Subansiri district, in 1971 and retired as principal of the Govt HS School, Doimukh in 2010 after 40 years of service in Arunachal, the APLS said.

Dr Juri Dutta, an assistant professor at Tezpur University, spoke about Dai’s life and works, while CD Sharma from the Arunachal Pradesh Pensioners’ Association, Tezpur introduced the award winner.

The programme featured musical performances, including a Borgeet and a Nyishi song.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Pensioners Association, Tezpur.

East Siang DIPRO adds: The 85th birth anniversary of literary luminary of Arunachal Pradesh, Lummer Dai, was celebrated here in East Siang district in a grand manner on Sunday. A statue of late Lummer Dai was also unveiled by Asom Sahitya Sabha (ASS) president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami to mark the occasion.

Participating in the event, Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing said “Literature is just not a word; it is mirror that reflects our history, culture and prescribed humankind.”

While commending the celebration organizer – the ASS – he said that “Assam and Arunachal are two different states but since time immemorial the hearts of the people of Assam and Arunachal beat for each other.”

Padma Shri awardee and eminent author Mamang Dai in her speech commended the ASS for conducting the function on the birth anniversary of Lummer Dai.

“Assam has seen great history and always contributed their part of literature to the world and also motivated writers of Arunachal,” she said, adding that a writer is a person who cares what they say, how they say, and know the art of using words.

An inter-state cultural programme was also organized on the occasion.

A host of dignitaries, including MLA Tapi Darang, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and SP Pankaj Lamba attended the programme.