NHRC notice to Arunachal over Siang dam

NEW DELHI, 2 Jun: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said it has issued notices to the Arunachal Pradesh government and the state’s police chief over reports that residents are opposing the proposed construction of a dam, apprehending that it may result in displacement of several people and adversely impact livelihood and ecology in Siang district.

The rights panel has sought a detailed report in two weeks.

The NHRC in a statement said that it has taken “suo motu cognisance of a media report that the residents are opposing the proposed construction of a dam, apprehending that it may result in the displacement of several people and adversely impact livelihood and ecology in the Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh.”

The rights panel said that the government has reportedly deployed central armed forces in various areas of the district in the state to deal with the situation.

The commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise issues of “violation of human rights.”

Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Arunachal, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the statement said.

Villagers in both Siang and Upper Siang districts have opposed the deployment of armed personnel in Beging for the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. The forces have been deployed in Begging, Geku, Yingkiong, and Boleng, the state police had confirmed. According to the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum, Central Armed Police Forces have been forcibly deployed in Beging, the proposed site for carrying out activities to prepare a pre-feasibility report, despite constant protests by the affected villagers. (PTI)