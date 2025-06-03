Guwahati-based doctor goes missing in Arunachal

[ Bengia Ajum ]

TEZU, 2 Jun: A Guwahati (Assam)-based doctor, Debenjit Kumar Sharma, has gone missing from the Parshuram Kund area in Lohit district since the morning of 31 May.

He had been staying at a resort near the Lohit river, which had been experiencing rising water levels due to heavy rainfall. The resort’s staff had advised the guests to vacate the premises for safety reasons.

Dr Sharma reportedly left the resort at around 8 AM on 31 May and has not been heard from since. His belongings – including his motorcycle, camera, leg guards, and identification cards – were found undisturbed in his room.

The Lohit district police have initiated a search operation after the resort owner reported Dr Sharma’s disappearance. Authorities suspect that he may have drowned in the Lohit river.

Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba stated, “He was seen leaving his room at 8 AM. We suspect he may have returned to collect his belongings and was swept away by the rising floodwaters.”

He went on to add, “Dr Sharma has been missing since 31 May. We got the report about him going missing on the same day in the evening at the Wakro PS. The resort owner, where he was staying, informed us. We immediately constituted a search and rescue team on the same evening and searched, but could not trace him.”

A team from the State Disaster Response Force has joined the search efforts, but as of now, Dr Sharma remains untraceable. His relatives have arrived in Wakro to meet with local officials and assist in the ongoing search operation.

Parshuram Kund is a sacred Hindu pilgrimage site located about 48 kms from Tezu.