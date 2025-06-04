Jharkhand CFPDCA members call on speaker

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: The Committee on Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs(CFPDCA) of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, led by its Chairman Vikas Kumar Munda, engaged in extensive and productive discussions with Speaker Tesam Pongte on the functioning, procedures and best practices of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA).

The discussions were held during a visit by the delegation, also comprising Louis Marandi and Jairam Kumar Mahato, both members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, to the speaker

at his office chamber in the Assembly secretariat here on Tuesday.

Pongte, along with Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor and Secretary Tadar Meena, felicitated the delegates with mementos on behalf of the APLA.

As part of their visit, the committee members toured key facilities of the Assembly, including the main Assembly hall, museum, and library, where they interacted with officers and staff of the Assembly secretariat. These interactions offered the delegates valuable insights into the institutional mechanisms and administrative framework of the APLA.

The visit underscored the committee’s commitment to fostering interstate collaboration and facilitating knowledge exchange to strengthen legislative procedures and enhance public welfare delivery systems.

The committee is currently on a three-day study tour of Arunachal Pradesh and, as part of their itinerary, will also visit the Ziro valley. (Speaker’s PR Cell)