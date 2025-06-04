Tuki calls for establishing flood & landslide early warning systems

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki has called for establishment of robust early warning systems to prevent further loss of human lives due to floods and landslides.

He demanded that the State Disaster Management Authority and the district administrations deploy real-time river and landslide sensors and ensure that multi-channel alerts reach remote villages.

The party expressed grief over the loss of 12 lives in the recent floods and landslides across the state, and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

So far, Longding, Lohit and Anjaw have reported one death each, while East Kameng and Lower Subansiri have reported 7 and 2 deaths, respectively.

Continuous heavy rains have triggered widespread landslides, floods, and flash floods across Arunachal Pradesh, severely affecting several districts, including East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, and parts of eastern Arunachal.

Tuki appealed to the state government to declare the worst-hit areas as disaster zones and provide adequate compensation to the bereaved families. He also demanded prompt medical attention, relief, and rehabilitation measures for the affected families.

The APCC demanded immediate and transparent distribution of the announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia payments to the bereaved families and the establishment of additional relief camps with essential supplies.

The party commended the efforts of the district administrations and disaster management teams but urged them to further strengthen their preparedness.

The APCC appealed to the people of the state to stay vigilant, and called upon all Congress workers and leaders to “mobilize on the ground to assist the affected families.”

The party gave assurance that its leaders will visit the affected districts soon to ensure aid delivery and advocate transparency.