The Centre has asked the states to prepare for the latest wave of Covid by ensuring the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines in all hospitals across the country.

As of the first week of June, India has reported 4,302 active cases.

Since the beginning of the year, 44 deaths have been reported. According to official sources, those who died had comorbidities.

The government was caught fumbling and unprepared when the pandemic first hit in 2019, exposing the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure and resources. While it remains to be seen whether facilities have been improved since then, preventive measures and early detection must now be the priority.

The states must stay on high alert and ensure that healthcare facilities are accessible to all citizens.

Many lives were lost due to a lack of oxygen beds during the second wave of Covid. To avoid a repeat of such scarcity, facilities must be ramped up, and stronger preparedness measures should be implemented.

Even if mortality may not be as high and the disease may not be as severe as before, it still calls for full preparedness.

The highest number of cases has been reported from Kerala, a state known for its strong healthcare system. Early detection remains key. Arunachal Pradesh has recorded only three cases so far. The focus now must be on containment, for which protocols are already in place.

We must never forget that vulnerable sections of the population – especially the elderly and those with comorbidities – remain at risk.