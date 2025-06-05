Damage to Poma’s pipeline  disrupts Itanagar’s water supply

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: The drinking water pipeline supplying Itanagar from the Poma water source has been disrupted. According to officials from the PHE & WS department, two major damages to the pipeline have been detected due to heavy rainfall, and it will take a minimum of 10 days to restore the water supply. The main pipeline has suffered serious damage at two critical locations: near Ganga Lake Road (Bedi-Beda Point) and near Poma village.

The PHE & WS department is formulating a contingency plan to meet the needs of consumers. “The Poma water supply is a lifeline for the people of Itanagar, and the disruption of the water supply for such a long duration will cause problems. However, we are working on a plan to meet the needs of consumers. We will employ water tankers and other vehicles to mitigate the needs of the consumers,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Minister of PHE & WS Mama Natung visited the damaged sections of the Itanagar water supply pipeline that feeds the entire Itanagar capital complex on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Natung informed that partial restoration efforts are currently underway. “A temporary 200 mm diameter line has been put into service to maintain some level of water distribution. However, the 400 mm diameter main line has been shut down temporarily to prevent further damage and possible breakage,” he said.

Further, he stated that the department has deployed adequate tools, machinery, and workforce to divert the main pipeline from landslide-prone zones and ensure long-term stability.

The Minister urged the public to extend full cooperation to the department during this challenging time.

For the convenience of the general public, water tankers have been pressed into service, and emergency control room numbers have been activated. Citizens are encouraged to use these facilities and report any issues promptly, he added.

In light of recent incidents and the loss of lives due to landslides in the region, Natung also advised the public to remain extremely vigilant while traveling during the ongoing rainy season.

The minister was accompanied by his advisor Pani Taram, Chief Engineer Western Zone Toko Jyoti, SE Tayem Tok Camdir, Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Engineers of the department.