Rules violated in recruitment process

Editor,

I am writing to bring the attention of the director of Rural Development Department (RDD) to serious concerns regarding the recruitment process for technical assistant (RE) positions in the RDD.

It has come to my notice that the prescribed recruitment policies, including the Arunachal Pradesh administrative reform policy and other relevant rules have been violated.

According to the Right to Information (RTI) report, no advertisement was issued for the recruitment of technical assistants from 2015 to date. This omission constitutes a gross violation of the Right to Equality under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

The Supreme Court of India has consistently held that appointments made without adhering to the prescribed procedure of advertisement and selection can be challenged and deemed invalid, as evident in the case of Narendra Lai Deo vs The State of Bihar.

Public service recruitment processes require advertisements and selection procedures to be conducted impartially to ensure fairness and transparency. Any violation of constitutional principles or laws related to public employment can be subject to judicial scrutiny.

The arbitrary and unfair recruitment process has undermined the principles of equality of employment, justice, and the right to free and fair competition. It has indirectly affected the aspirations of thousands of unemployed students in our state and promoted nepotism in public services.

Therefore, I respectfully request that the RDD director initiate disciplinary action against the irregular appointees, and declare their services null and void.

I hope the director will take immediate action to address these grievances and uphold the principles of fairness and transparency in public employment.

Anonymous