ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-do Association (APAKA) has fielded 49 karatekas for the 4th KIO National Sub-Junior, Cadet and Junior Karate Championship, to be held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from 11 to 15 June.

The team comprises 29 males and 20 females, and will compete in various event categories.

The contingent, accompanied by one state representative, two referees, four coaches, and one team manager, was scheduled to leave for Dehradun on 7 June.