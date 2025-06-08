AKDSU seeks apology from KEWA over resolution to boycott union

[ Harshwardhan Pillai ]

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: The All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) on Saturday issued a week’s ultimatum to the Kamle Employees Welfare Association (KEWA) to issue a public apology and clarification over its resolution boycotting the AKDSU.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, AKDSU general secretary Yom Rajen Thomas Dui said that the KEWA also passed a resolution that the KEWA’s members would no longer donate to the AKDSU, and that any individual contribution should not exceed Rs 5,000.

The resolution was passed during the KEWA’s meeting on 17 May, Dui said.

The AKDSU expressed concern that such a significant decision was made without any prior communication or meeting with the union. “What added to our disappointment was that the AKDSU came to know about the resolution not from the KEWA directly, but through other district student unions, and it had already circulated publicly,” Dui said.

It added that the KEWA’s resolution was passed without verification or discussion and it has had an impact on the public image of the AKDSU, creating confusion and raising questions about the union among the public and the student community.

“Without confirming whether the AKDSU made any such remark or action, how was this resolution passed? And does the KEWA have the authority to impose a boycott on a student body?” Dui asked.

Serving a week’s ultimatum to the KEWA to issue a public apology and clarification, the union said that if no response is received, it would announce the next course of action through media briefing.

The AKDSU said that it remains open to resolving the issue through clear communication and mutual understanding. “However, the union is expecting the same level of respect and transparency in return,” it said.