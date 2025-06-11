Power supply affected by load shedding

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: Electricity supply was affected in Doimukh and Itanagar on Tuesday owing to load shedding by the Doimukh and the Itanagar Power Divisions.

While power supply in the market area in Doimukh was erratic since Monday, in Itanagar, places such as ESS Sector were without power supply throughout the day till evening. In E Sector and Abotani Colony in Itanagar, erratic power supply had been reported since Monday.

Doimukh Electrical Sub-Division Assistant EngineerNich Raja said that due to peak summer season, with the rising temperature, the power demand in Doimukh township has increased abruptly. “It thereby tripped the VCB at 33/11 kV Nirjuli sub-station on Monday,” Raja informed.

In order to balance the load and cater to the power demand with whatever power available, the department had to resort to temporary load shedding for the whole day up to 10 PM on Tuesday, he informed.

He said that all the 11 kV feeders of Doimukh area emanate from the 33/11 kV Nirjuli sub-station and the load demand is huge. “We are all set for drawing power from 2×5 MVA, 33/11 kV sub-station in Midpu, which is under test charge by POWERGRID since last week,” Raja said, adding that charging of the transformer at the Midpu sub-station will take place next week.

With the construction of a power sub-station, the power demand of Doimukh and Upper Doimukh area will be met.

In Rono village in Doimukh, there was no power supply from morning till evening, and the power supply during the evening was erratic. The power supply in Huto village in Doimukh was erratic. Residents informed that power supply in Doimukh has been erratic since the first week of June.

Capital Electrical Division Executive Engineer (Power) Tadar Rade informed that the power station -the 33/11 kV installed in the central powerhouse power sub-station at IG Park area near DK Convention Hall – was charged for the first time on Tuesday to “de-load the overloading of the power sub-station in Chandranagar.”

The power supply resumed from 4:30 PM from all the feeders.

“There shall be no interruption of power supply due to overloading issue after the charging of the 2×5 MVA, 33/11 kV at the central power house power sub-station near DK Hall,” informed Tadar.

There are five power sub-stations of the 33/11 kV, 2×5 MVA in Itanagar, from Sango village till Hollongi garbage disposal area. They are the Chandranagar feeder, Paanchali, IRBn Colony in Chimpu, the power sub-station near DK Convention Hall, and the Raj Bhavan area, near the ADM office.