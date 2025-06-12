DC reviews monsoon preparedness

ZIRO, 11 Jun: Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Oli Perme directed the DF&CSO and DMO to keep adequate food and medicines in stock for any unforeseen situations during this monsoon.

The DC, who assumed office on Wednesday, convened a meeting with the SP, administrative officers and all the departmental heads of the district and reviewed the district’s monsoon preparedness and law and order situation.

She instructed all the works departments, like PWD, RWD, PHED, UD & Housing, Highway etc, to be on high alert and keep men and machineries on readiness for quick response to any disaster during monsoon.

She particularly directed the Highway and PWD to ensure that the NH- 13 is never blocked as people of Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts also use the road.

Further, she instructed all the officers concerned to not take leave and go out of station except on emergency medical cases.

The DC urged all the officers present in the meeting to cooperate with the district administration in making Lower Subansiri a top-performing district.

SP Keni Bagra, ADC Himani Meena, SDO Hage Tarung, DDMO Nima Drema, other administrative officers and HoDs were present in the meeting. (DIPRO)