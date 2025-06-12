Fully modernised IRBn welfare canteen set up at Diyun

DIYUN, 11 Jun: The Welfare Canteen at the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Diyun, has been fully modernised with digital systems, becoming the first IRBn canteen in Arunachal Pradesh to implement such upgrades.

The modernised canteen includes a barcode-based billing system which is being operated by trained IRBn personnel besides, comprehensive CCTV surveillance to enhance security and accountability.

As part of the initiative, a special tour of the facility was also conducted for students of the 2nd IRBn Welfare School recently, to introduce them to the new digital infrastructure.

Commandant Swati Singh has complemented the entire team who led the modernisation initiative and appreciated their efforts in bringing about the positive change, informed a release from the office of the commandant 2nd IRBn, Diyun.