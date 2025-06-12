GST outreach-cum-training prog held at Bomdila

BOMDILA, 11 Jun: A one-day GST outreach-cum-training programme was conducted here in West Kameng district on Wednesday to raise awareness on key aspects of Goods and Service Tax (GST)

The interactive training covered topics, such as registration, return filing, record maintenance, works contract services, tourism and hospitality services and GST exemptions.

The training was organized by the office of the superintendent, CGST & CX, Bhalukpong Range, in coordination with the state GST, Bomdila, and CGST & CX Itanagar Commissionerate.

The organising department also gave a delivered presentation on registration, return filing and record maintenance etc.

The event witnessed active participation from local taxpayers, officials, business persons, and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)