Fourth batch of drone trainees sent-off to Hyderabad

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) has dispatched its fourth batch comprising 14 trainees to the Drone Training Academy in Hyderabad, Telangana, under the Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Yojana (CMYKY). This initiative is aimed at equipping youth with high-end skills in emerging technologies like drone operations.

The week-long training will include both theoretical and practical sessions, culminating in the issuance of a certificate or drone flying permit by the Academy, which is recognized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

All expenses related to training, including transportation, are fully borne by the SDE department under the CMYKY scheme.

During the send-off ceremony held at Naharlagun Railway Station on Wednesday, SDE director Sibo Passing urged the trainees to utilize the opportunity to the fullest and build self-confidence through hands-on exposure. He emphasized the importance of discipline, reminding them that they are representing the state and must maintain its dignity.

Assistant director Jumbom Riba briefed the trainees on the “dos and don’ts” during the course and underscored the importance of teamwork and unity.

With this batch, a total of 42 trainees have already completed drone training under CMYKY, reflecting the state’s commitment to preparing its youth for careers in modern and technology-driven sectors.