Mock drill on disaster preparedness conducted at Mhentsang Rong

TAWANG, 11 Jun: A large-scale joint civil-military mock drill on disaster preparedness was conducted at Mhentsang Rong (Bomdir Nallah) here on Wednesday.

The exercise aimed to strengthen coordination and enhance disaster response capabilities of various agencies in the event of natural calamities, such as landslides, earthquakes, flash floods, and fires etc.

The mock drill was overseen by Brigadier Bhupal Singh, the Commander of the Tawang Brigade.

Preparatory activities had begun on 10 June, with an inspection of static equipment and a detailed briefing session at the Brigade Headquarters. The session was jointly chaired by Brigadier Bhupal Singh and district disaster management officer Genden Tsomu.

The mock drill was executed simultaneously at five different locations simulating realistic emergency scenarios, including landslides, earthquakes, flash floods, and fire incidents.

During the de-briefing session, Brig. Singh said that real-life disaster scenarios are far more unpredictable and demanding.

Drawing from past experiences with flash floods, he stressed that even a moment’s delay in response can cost lives. He urged team commanders to maintain constant vigilance and ensure both personnel and equipment are always in a state of readiness.

Brigadier Singh proposed designating responsible individuals in each locality to disseminate early warnings during emergencies.

“The first two hours after a disaster are critical and timely action during this period can save countless lives,” he said, and recommended developing localized disaster management plans with clearly marked exit routes, conducting regular mock drills, especially, during monsoon, providing basic first-aid training, and pre-stocking essential rations in disaster-prone communities.

The exercise saw enthusiastic participation from the Indian Army, 38th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, 55th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force, Tawang Fire Brigade, Tawang police, KDS district hospital medical staff, and veterinary doctors from the animal husbandry & veterinary department, Tawang.

Meanwhile, Tawang deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo, superintendent of police Dr. D.W Thongon, and the district disaster management officer attended a virtual meeting with the chief secretary to review the region’s monsoon preparedness measures. (DIPRO)