DC convenes meet on Stop Diarrhoea Campaign

YUPIA, 11 Jun: Papum Pare deputy commissioner and District Health Society chairperson Vishakha Yadav has urged all key departments, including public health engineering, education, and women and child development, to remain alert and prepared to handle any potential diarrhoea outbreaks in the district while chairing the District-Level Steering Committee meeting for the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025 here on Wednesday.

Stating that diarrhoeal disease often surged during the monsoons, the DC stressed the need for early preventive actions and encouraged the medical fraternity to innovate and collaborate in addressing healthcare challenges. She also took stock of infrastructure gaps and operational challenges faced by the health department and assured her full support to overcome them.

Earlier, district medical officer Dr. Reena Ronya briefed the committee on key health initiatives currently underway in the district, including immunization programmes; non-communicable disease (NCD) management; TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan; National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) etc.

District ASHA nodal officer Dr. Taniya Raju presented an overview of the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025, outlining its core objectives including zero child deaths due to diarrhoea; promoting the use of ORS and Zinc; strengthening hygiene, sanitation, and handwashing practices; ensuring access to safe drinking water and increasing public awareness and improving health system responsiveness.

He further informed that the campaign will target a total of 3,611 children under the age group of 0-5 years across the district.

The campaign will be executed in two phases: Preparatory Phase: 2-15 June 2025 and Implementation Phase from 16 June – 31 July 2025.

Among others DD, ICDS Jaya Taba, PHED EE Shawang Riang, representative from DDSE office and MO i/cs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)