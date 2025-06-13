CEO underscores collaboration with media

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain underscored the importance of effective collaboration between the election machinery, the IPR department and the media to deliver accurate, clear, and timely updates to the public from the CEO’s office.

He said this during a coordination meeting with the Department of Information and Public Relations’ (DIPR) director and representatives of various media houses of the state at the conference hall of the Nirvachan Bhavan here on Thursday to enhance communication flow between the CEO’s office, the DIPR, and the media fraternity.

Highlighting the necessity of the coordination meeting, Sain said that “elections are the cornerstone of democracy, shaping governance in Arunachal Pradesh and influencing the broader political landscape at the national level.”

“I appreciate the consistent support from the Directorate of Information & Public Relations and the media fraternity in disseminating timely and accurate election-related information to the public. Our collaboration is crucial in ensuring a smooth electoral process,” he said.

The CEO requested the IPR director to establish a dedicated section for election-related news to improve coordination between government bodies.

The CEO outlined specific action points for the IPR Directorate to strengthen election communication, including establishing a dedicated section for election-related news within the directorate for swift and efficient handling, and forming an official WhatsApp group to include DIPROs and in-charge DIPROs to facilitate seamless election-related communication, and ensuring prompt coordination with media houses for press notes and releases, supplemented with relevant visuals provided by the CEO’s office.

Sain also encouraged media house representatives to actively engage in campaigns promoting voter education, which would make them eligible for the ECI’s annual media awards for excellence in electoral awareness. These prestigious awards, presented on the National Voters’ Day, recognize outstanding contributions to fostering an informed electorate

Interacting with the mediapersons, Deputy CEO Shaina Kayem Mize informed about the national level media workshop to be organized by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at IIIDEM, Dwarka, New Delhi, tentatively on 7 July, and requested the media houses to nominate representatives.

She advocated active engagement with the social media handles of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state CEO to ensure the dissemination of authentic news and credible election updates. The social media handles of the ECI and the state CEO are:

https://x.com/ceoarunachal

https://www.facebook.com/share/1HCrdqjgJW/?mibextid=wwX

https://www.instagram.com/ceoarunachalpradesh

https://www.youtube.com/@ceoarunachalpradesh

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaG33lF0wajp4ToEkq1s

https://ceoarunachal.nic.in/

The meeting concluded with the distribution of the ECI’s coffee table nook to the participants, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and accurate information dissemination during the electoral process.

IPR Director Gijum Tali and 18 media personnel attended the meeting. (DIPRO)