DCM says will upgrade WW-II museum in Jairampur

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a meeting here on Thursday to discuss the upgradation of the World War-II memorial museum in Jairampur in Changlang district.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Pangsau Pass and the Stilwell Road connecting India to China via Myanmar, a strategic World War II route, Mein emphasized the region’s deep-rooted legacy in the Burma campaign. “This area is of immense historical value, and we aim to develop a one-of-its-kind museum to preserve and showcase this legacy while transforming it into a major heritage-cum-tourism hub,” he said.

The DCM called upon the committee members to initiate collection of artefacts and to design a dedicated gallery for local tribal contributions.

He acknowledged the significant role played by members of the Singpho, Khamti, Adi, Nocte, Mishmi, and Naga tribes, who served as soldiers and porters during what is popularly known among the locals as the Burma War.

As part of the 80th commemoration of World War-II, Mein proposed grand celebrations during the upcoming Pangsau Pass Winter Festival, including a Willy’s Jeep rally from the Hump WW-II Museum in Pasighat to Pangsau Pass and a super car rally to draw attention of tourists and history enthusiasts alike.

A dedicated committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Research Minister Dasanglu Pul, with the DCM as the chief adviser, and MLAs Laisam Simai and Oken Tayeng as advisers. The research secretary has been designated as member secretary.

Pul, Simai, Tayeng and Research Secretary BJ Duai actively participated in the deliberations. Lt Col TC Tayum delivered a presentation on the artefacts collected so far for the museum.

Also present were Research Director Sangeet Dubey and other senior officers of the Research Department.