Training prog on food & beverage services

DIYUN, 12 Jun: Thirty candidates, including 14 girls and 16 boys, are participating in a skill training programme on food and beverage services, launched here in Changlang district by the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) Department on Wednesday.

This initiative is part of the corporate social responsibility project of Honda India Foundation. A memorandum of understanding was signed in January this year between the SDE Department, Honda India Foundation, and its training partner, Visan Foundation, to formalize this collaboration.

The programme was inaugurated by SDE Director Sibo Passing, in the presence of Diyun EAC Abraham Modi and others.

Candidates who complete the training and assessment will receive a nationally recognized certification from the Tourism & Hospitality Sector Skill Council. Additionally, the programme offers placement assistance, connecting candidates with job opportunities in leading hotels across major cities.

“This programme is part of a broader effort to equip young individuals with industry-relevant practical skills tailored to the growing needs of India’s tourism and hospitality landscape,” the SDE Department informed in a release.

Addressing the inaugural function, Passing said that the department had conducted a similar training programme in February in Itanagar, where 30 candidates were trained in the same trade.

“Impressively, 25 of those trainees secured employment opportunities upon completion,” he said, and encouraged the current batch to take full advantage of the training.

EAC Modi, who played a key role in assisting with the selection of candidates for the programme, expressed his commitment to support such initiatives and gave assurance that the district administration would continue to extend support for conducting such programmes in the future for the youths of Diyun.

To support participants, the SDE Department will provide a daily stipend of Rs 250 during the training period to cover food and lodging. Furthermore, once employed, candidates will receive Rs 375 per day for one year during their initial employment phase to ease their transition into the workforce.