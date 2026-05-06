ITANAGAR, 5 May: Cadets of the 1 AP Bn NCC were taken on a visit to vibrant village Meche Marde in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

“The visit marked a significant step towards community development and cultural preservation in the village,” the battalion stated in a release.

The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation of cadets, with active support from ANO Tado Rebi and PI staff, reflecting the spirit of service, leadership, and national integration.

The cadets interacted with the villagers of Meche Marde. They were mesmerised by the scenic landscape, lush greenery, and rolling mountains,which offered a serene natural environment that reflected the rich ecological diversity of the region.

The cadets were informed by the village elders that the inhabitants of Meche Marde belong to the Tagin tribe, one of the prominent tribes of Arunachal Pradesh and part of the larger Tani group, and that within this tribe, the Topo clan forms a significant social unit, preserving age-old traditions and social structures. The people follow Donyi-Poloism, an indigenous belief system that reveres the sun (donyi) and the moon (polo) as divine entities.

The village gaon bura highlighted that one of the most important cultural highlights of the village is the celebration of the Si-Donyi festival, which symbolises prosperity, harmony, and the wellbeing of the community. The festival is marked by rituals, traditional songs, dances, and communal feasts, showcasing the vibrant cultural identity of the Tagin people.

The NCC cadets were informed that the customs and traditions of Meche Marde are deeply rooted in nature and ancestral wisdom. The local dialect, a branch of the Tani linguistic group, serves as a vital medium of cultural transmission. The food habits of the villagers are simple yet nutritious, often consisting of rice, locally grown vegetables, smoked meat, and fermented bamboo shoots, reflecting a close relationship with their natural surroundings.

The cadets engaged in activities aimed at promoting cleanliness, awareness, and cultural exchange. Their interaction with the villagers not only strengthened their knowledge about community bonding but also provided an opportunity to learn and appreciate the rich heritage of Meche Marde, the release said.