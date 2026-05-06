[ Bojum Lusi Sorum ]

History and official records say that the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) was established in the year 1975. And 5 December, 1975,was the first day and the year in which an APSTS bus started its journey from Khonsa in Tirap district to Naharkatiya in Assam.

The APSTS Department had planned to celebrate its golden jubilee on 5 December, 2025, but due to the panchayati raj elections the programme was postponed, and the department is gearing up to celebrate it from 29 May to 31 May.

I joined this department on 9 March, 2009 as a station superintendent after clearing the APPSCCE 2006-09 (the longest ever APPSCC exam so far). The year 2009 was a remarkable year for the government employees of Arunachal too, as they were struggling to get the 6th Pay Commission implemented in toto under the banner of the CoSAAP.

It’s been 16 years of my service in the department as a station superintendent and seeing the ups and down of the department. Station superintendents used to get soft top Gypsy long before I joined the department. The APSTS has been a fare control mechanism for the transport system, thereby the monopoly of fare hike of private transport operators are controlled. The service-oriented department is changing into a revenue-focused department. The PP mode is getting momentum as new and better concept as per people at the helm of affairs.

The contribution that the APSTS has made to the people of Arunachal must be well known to the first and second generation of Arunachal, especially those who are in their mid 50s and above. The horn of an APSTS bus brought joy, smile and satisfaction to stranded passengers in far-flung areas. Some people must be wondering why it is not APSTD or APSTC but APSTS. The founder of the state and the department really did understand the meaning of services, and hence the department’s nomenclature as APSTS, and made APSTS an essential service department under the Essential Services Maintenance (Arunachal Pradesh) Act 1993.

The new role of the APSTS department: Apart from its performing assigned services, a pilot mode public transport system for the capital region could be a new chapter of the APSTS in its golden jubilee year. The traffic congestion of the capital region could be lessened by the APSTS in collaboration with other public transporters. The scholars of transport management system always emphasise that flyovers don’t ease traffic congestion; it just pushesthe problem from one end to other end. The traffic jams can be solved by a robust public transport system only. It is now high time that the APSTS is given the more Herculean task to solve the traffic problem by providing uninterrupted, dedicated and disciplined transport system in the capital region.

To begin with, we must have a ‘bus-first’ model.

Mainline efficiency: The linear route along NH 415 from Chimpu to Banderdewa should be serviced by both private and APSTS buses with such frequency – ideally every five minutes – that commuters never feel the need to check the schedule of buses.

The feeder ecosystem: Smaller vehicles like autos and Trekkers should not compete with buses on the highway. Instead they should be incentivised through subsidies to act as feeder service, picking up from passengers from their doorsteps and dropping them at designated bus hubs on the main artery.

Government leadership: To reduce the sheer volume of private cars, the government could implement strict vehicle policing. Officials below the rank of deputy secretary (secretariat), ADC (DC office), and joint director (directorate) could be encouraged to use dedicated pool cars and buses. These officials should not be allowed to bring personal private vehicles in these premises, with exemption for locomotive disability.

Cultivating a culture of transit: The survival of any transport system depends entirely on the passengers. People will only leave their private cars if the public alternative is superior. This means that we must retire outdated, dilapidated buses and replace them with comfortable, clean vehicles operated by well-mannered crews.

Achieving this vision is not an impossible task, but it requires the four brothers – the station superintendent, the DTO (transport), the district administration and the police – to work in perfect synchronisation. Lastly, the driving force behind such action always requires political will.

As we approach our golden jubilee, it is time to return to the core meaning of ‘service’. By prioritising public transit over private convenience, we can reclaim our roads and ensure that the journey of Arunachal remains a smooth one. (The contributor is Station Superintendent, APSTS, Aalo, West Siang, and may be reached at bojumlusi@gmail.com)