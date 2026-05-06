HAWAI, 5 May: Key developmental issues and ongoing projects across Anjaw district were reviewed during a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Chaglagam ZPM Gogrem Hagabre and Hayuliang ZPM Mantaw Bellai, along with heads of departments and representatives of executing agencies.

Addressing the officials, the DC emphasised the need for timely completion of works while strictly adhering to quality standards. He directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite repair and maintenance of the Chengunty-Hawai road, and instructed the Rural Works Department (RWD) to address pending issues related to the Halaikrong-Staging Hut road.

The DC further asked both the PWD and the RWD to submit geotagged photographs of completed community halls under VVP-I to facilitate early release of remaining funds. The district planning unit, Hayuliang, was also directed to resolve issues concerning the Chaglagam road project.

The Public Health Engineering Department was instructed to follow up on projects announced during the Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme in Kibithoo. The Hydropower Department was directed to ensure timely completion of the Dichu Nallah hydropower project to address power shortages in the district.

The Urban Development & Housing (UD&H) Department was asked to constitute a district planning committee for building bylaws and conduct meetings biannually. It was also directed to achieve the PM SVANidhi targets of 10 beneficiaries in Hawai and 15 in Hayuliang block for the financial year 2026-27.

The DC further directed all executing agencies to ensure that contractors engage labourers with valid inner line permits (ILP) issued by the district administration, and maintain realistic and achievable targets for the current financial year.

During the meeting, ZPM Bellai raised concerns regarding infrastructure needs and urged the UD&H department to construct barbed wire fencing around the newly constructed GHSS in Hayuliang.

The district planning officer requested bank managers not to release subsidy amounts under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana without proper field verification and assessment of progress.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi stressed on strict compliance with ILP norms, directing that contractors must obtain ILPs from the district administration, rather than relying on temporary permits issued at check gates.

The district veterinary officer appealed to the ZPMs to mobilise public cooperation for the implementation of the National Animal Disease Control Programme to prevent potential outbreaks in the district. (DIPRO)