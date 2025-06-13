MLA on visit to Kamle to assess flood damages

RAGA, 12 Jun: Raga MLA Rotom Tebin is on a two-day tour of Kamle district from Thursday to assess the situation and provide support to families affected by the recent natural disaster along the Pamluk to Sigin stretch.

Kamle district was severely impacted by a cloudburst that occurred on the evenings of 29 and 30 May. The resulting flash floods caused extensive damage, blocking the roads between Pamluk and Sigin, washing away multiple houses and a granary, and damaging several other residential structures and shops.

Kamporijo block was among the worst affected, leaving many families in a state of severe distress.

In response to the calamity, Tebin conducted on-ground inspection of flood-affected areas, including Pamluk, Yatap, and Boasimla. He was accompanied by heads of departments, district BJP officials, and local leaders.

Tebin interacted with the affected families in Pamluk and Boasimla, listening to their grievances and assuring them of maximum possible support.

Addressing the public, Tebin emphasized his responsibility as a leader to stand with the people during times of crisis. He informed the public that he has already raised the matter with Disaster Management Department adviser Nakap Nalo.

To ensure systematic relief efforts, Tebin advised the district administration to form a committee under the leadership of circle officers to assess the ground situation and compile detailed reports. He also urged the deputy commissioner of Kamle to issue directives to all line departments to remain active and vigilant during this critical time.

Kamporijo Circle Officer Balo Shakak reported that 149 residential properties have been damaged by flash floods so far, with a final assessment report expected soon.

As part of immediate relief measures, the MLA distributed cash assistance and essential relief materials to the affected families in Pamluk and Boasimla.

Deputy Commissioner JT Obi appealed to the public to cooperate fully with the district administration during this difficult period.

Tebin commended the exemplary efforts of the district administration and its team for their swift action in clearing blockages along the Pamluk to Sigin road.