Coordination and awareness key to success of Stop Diarrhoea Campaign: DC

TEZU, 13 Jun: Lohit Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo emphasized that the success of the ‘Stop Diarrhoea Campaign’ hinges on effective coordination, inter-departmental cooperation, and impactful IEC (information, education and communication) activities.

Chairing a district-level preparatory meeting for the campaign at the district secretariat here on Friday, Damo stressed the need for awareness activities at all levels.

Highlighting the importance of resource mobilisation and efficient utilisation of available funds, the DC called for stronger collaboration between ASHAs and anganwadi workers to ensure accurate data collection and avoid discrepancies.

As the chairman of the District Health Society, he urged all departments to work in unison to achieve the ultimate goal of zero diarrhoea-related deaths in the district.

District Medical Officer Dr CL Manchay elaborated the campaign’s goals, strategies, and operational plan.

He spoke of the need to review district-level preparedness, finalize inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms, and clearly define the roles and responsibilities of all participating departments.

Dr Manchay also focused on strategies for effective outreach, ORS-zinc distribution, and awareness-generation among the masses.

Earlier, Dr S Towang, SMO at the zonal general hospital here, outlined the objectives and theme of SDC 2025 campaign.

The meeting was attended by heads of various line departments, medical officers, and field-level health workers. (DIPRO)