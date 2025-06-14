Military-civil fusion capsule concludes

AALO, 13 Jun: The three-day ‘military-civil fusion capsule’ organised by the Indian Army, in collaboration with the civil administrations of West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, concluded here in West Siang district on Thursday.

This event aimed to enhance the partnership between military and civilian stakeholders; promote synergy to address security, development and community resilience in the strategically vital border regions of Arunachal Pradesh; and foster a unified approach to regional challenges.

The MCF capsule brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to deliberate on critical themes shaping the future of military-civil collaboration with discussions, workshops and interactive sessions spanning three days. The event focused on key areas such as understanding the terrain, people and socio-cultural dynamics of Arunachal to promote coexistence; strengthening military readiness and civil support system to safeguard India’s eastern frontier; and developing frameworks for coordinated humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations to ensure a resilient response to crises.

A wide array of dignitaries and stakeholders participated to ensure a comprehensive dialogue,including officers from the Indian Army and the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and additional deputy commissioners of West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, representing local governance.

Officials from the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limiteddwelt on the industry perspective on regional development. Delegates from NGOs like Sunbird Trust, representative from local colleges and schools, land department officials, as well as representativesfrom the Departments of Forest, Tourism, Sports, Urban Development, and Art & Culture also joined to provide insights on education, community development, environmental conservation and cultural tourism opportunities.

The event featured panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive workshops led by experts from the Indian Army, the civil administration, industry, and other sectors to foster public awareness. (DIPRO)