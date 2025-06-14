CRDO expresses concern over ‘targeted protests’ against Chakmas, Hajongs

DIYUN, 13 Jun: The Chakma Rights and Development Organisation (CRDO) has expresseddeep concern over the “escalating misinformation campaign and targeted protests driven by non-state actors like the AAPSU against innocent Chakmas and Hajongs in the state.”

This follows the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) recent directive to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar within a 30-day timeframe.

“While we fully support and welcome the union government’s initiative to detect and deport illegal immigrants in accordance with the law, we at CRDO firmly reiterate that innocent Chakma and Hajong farmers or vendors selling their agricultural products or vegetables in the market should not be harassed in any manner and they should be allowed continued access to the markets and given the opportunity to earn their wages or livelihood,” it said.

The CRDO said that it does not support any form of illegal immigration or settlement that disturbs the demographic, ethnic, cultural, or social equilibrium of Arunachal, and that it stands in full solidarity with the indigenous people of the state in safeguarding its unique identity and heritage.

“However, the misuse and mis-application of this directive to lawfully settled and legally recognized Chakma and Hajong tribal citizens is not acceptable. The recent protests led by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), based on distorted narratives and historical inaccuracies, are aimed at vilifying and dispossessing peaceful tribal communities who were already settled 60 years ago by the Government of India and have been residing in three districts of the state for over 60 years peacefully,” the CRDO said.

Citing the AAPSU’s demands, it said that there is no constitutional or legal provision that allows a selective, community-targeted re-verification of electoral rolls. “The Election Commission of India is the sole authority responsible for electoral matters under Article 324 of the Constitution, and any such demand violates the principles of universal adult franchise, equality before law, and secular values enshrined in the Constitution,” it said.

To the call for deportation or relocation of Chakma and Hajong people from Arunachal Pradesh, it said that “such rhetoric is not only blatantly insensitive and unconstitutional, but also misleading and divisive.

“The Chakmas and Hajongs are legally settled Indian citizens. Deporting or relocating citizens of India based on ethnicity or descent would be discriminatory and tantamount to ethnic cleansing. Chakmas and Hajongs have been already settled here and are not going anywhere from Arunachal,” it said.

The CRDO urged the union government to issue a clarification that the MHA’s deportation directive does not apply to Chakmas and Hajongs legally residing in Arunachal and find a permanent solution to the issue before it spirals out of control.

It also urged the state government to uphold the rule of law and the Constitution, and act on the Supreme Court directives.

It urged the Election Commission of India to safeguard the sanctity and impartiality of the electoral process and resist any pressure from non-state actors for any community-specific re-verification or disenfranchisement.

“The CRDO stands for lawful and peaceful coexistence, multicultural citizenship, and respect for the Constitution of India. We do not support any illegal immigration or any activities that threaten the cultural or demographic profile of Arunachal Pradesh. But we will resolutely oppose any and all attempts to de-Indianize, displace, or disenfranchise a legally rehabilitated and peace-loving tribal community,” it said.