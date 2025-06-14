DC reviews preps for APSSB CGL exam

YUPIA, 13 Jun: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav on Friday convened a meeting with all coordinators, centre superintendents, and assistant centre superintendents in connection with the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) examination on 15 June.

The DC took stock of the preparations at various exam centres, placing particular emphasis on critical aspects such as infrastructure, hygiene, uninterrupted water and power supply, and emergency health arrangements – especially in light of the ongoing heatwave advisories issued by the Meteorological Department.

Security arrangements were also reviewed in detail to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the examination. The DC instructed the officials to coordinate closely with local law enforcement agencies and ensure deployment of adequate security personnel at all centres.

Special instructions were issued regarding the facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD) candidates. The DC directed that all exam centres earmarked for PwD students must be fully equipped with appropriate infrastructure, accessibility features, and support services to ensure a comfortable and barrier-free environment for them.

Yadav urged the coordinators and centre superintendents to discharge their responsibilities with utmost diligence and integrity. She stressed that every effort must be made to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly and without any lapses.

“The responsibility of ensuring a secure, hygienic, and candidate-friendly environment lies with every official involved. I urge all personnel to remain vigilant, proactive, and committed to upholding the sanctity of the examination process,” the DC said.

A total of 3,256 candidates will be taking the CGL exam to be conducted by the APSSB across 15 centres in rural Papum Pare on Sunday. (DIPRO)