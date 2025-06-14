Guv greets people on World Blood Donors’ Day

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly the voluntary blood donors, on the occasion of World Blood Donors’ Day.

“On this day, I congratulate and salute every blood donor for their noble act of giving life through voluntary blood donation. Your generosity has saved countless lives and continues to inspire others to follow your example,” he said.

“Let us unite to spread awareness and build a culture of voluntary blood donation. Every drop counts and every donor is a hero,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)