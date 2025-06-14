MLA asks DMO to ensure medical staff at all PHCs

Kamle DA reviews flood damage

RAGA, 13 Jun: Local MLA Rotom Tebin directed the Kamle district medical officer (DMO) to ensure that medical staff are deployed across all primary health centres (PHC) in the district, stating that post-flood conditions could lead to disease outbreaks.

Attending a meeting convened by the Kamle DC to review flood damage reports with heads of various line departments and panchayat leaders on Friday, the MLA instructed all departments to prepare detailed ground reports, including “before and after” photographs, documenting the damage caused by floods and landslides.

He proposed the formation of committees in each administrative circle of the district after 17 June, as a preparatory step ahead of the monsoon season.

These committees will be headed by the respective circle officers and will include members from relevant line departments and ZPMs, under the supervision of the district disaster management officer and the deputy commissioner, he said.

“The compiled reports must be submitted to higher authorities within one week once the committee is constituted,” he said.

Tebin expressed appreciation for the highway department for promptly clearing the road in the Loth area under the Kei Panyor jurisdiction.

“This timely action enabled the safe return of the body of Banor Sida’s only daughter to Raga for her final rites” – an act he described as preserving the dignity of Kamle and bringing peace to the soul of the late Sida Banor, a legendary Nyishi singer from the district.

Deputy Commissioner JT Obi stated that the primary goal of the meeting was to coordinate relief measures and ensure that all affected individuals receive necessary support during such catastrophic events.

The DC stated that the district administration is acting in response to the needs of the hour, and there is no question of any area being neglected or receiving “step-motherly” treatment.

During the meeting, all line departments, including PHE & WSD, RWD, Power, and PWD, presented their ground-level flood assessment reports, highlighting voluntary restoration works, such as re-establishing power connections, repairing damaged water pipelines, and clearing blocked roads.

Additionally, the circle officers of Raga and Kamporijo and the Gepen ADC gave detailed briefings on the on-ground situation in their respective administrative areas, offering a clearer perspective of the impact of the recent floods.

The panchayat leaders lauded the district administration led by Obi for swiftly initiating restoration work and providing immediate relief materials to affected families. They also extended their gratitude to the local MLA for his support during the crisis.

Sigin ZPM PL Murtem urged all HoDs and line departments not to delay action waiting for government funds but to begin restoration efforts using available resources.