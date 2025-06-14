IRBn jawan caught with contraband substance

[ Marina Dai ]

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: A jawan of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), stationed at Boum Kakir Mission School in Boleng in Siang district, which is currently being used as a temporary barracks for law and order duties, was caught late Tuesday night with suspected contraband substance.

According to police sources, the IRBn jawan has been identified as Chow Silasha Khen, who admitted to being in possession of the suspected drug. During questioning, he revealed that he had sourced the substance from one Jowkhang Singpho, a resident of Kherembisa village in Changlang district.

Singpho reportedly fled the scene upon learning of the police team’s arrival.

Khen later led the police to his bedding area inside the barracks, where two pink-coloured containers were recovered from a camouflage bag. The seized substance, suspected to be brown sugar, was weighed at the site in the presence of an executive magistrate.

A case has been registered at the Boleng police station under Sections 21(b), 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is ongoing.

Speaking about the incident, Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon confirmed the presence of IRBn personnel in the school premises. “Yes, they are stationed there. The district administration and police have been taking aggressive steps to tackle drug trafficking and addiction. In fact, it was based on inputs from IRBn personnel themselves that we were able to act swiftly and apprehend the accused,” he said.

He assured that the situation is under control and there have been no law and order issues since the incident.

Meanwhile, the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has expressed serious concern over the continued presence of paramilitary forces at the girls’ hostel within the Bom Kakir Mission School campus. AdiSU speaker Kalen Tadeng said, “We strongly object to paramilitary personnel being housed in an educational institution, especially a girls’ hostel. We have been demanding their removal to protect the safety, privacy, and wellbeing of the students.”

He criticized the administration for ignoring repeated demands, and blamed the drug recovery on the decision to keep forces stationed at the school. “This is a clear failure of the district administration,” Tadeng said.

DC Thungon stated that steps are being taken to address the concerns. “Yes, we are working on relocating the force,” he said.

The Home Department had issued an order on 9 December last year, instructing that “accommodations and logistical support be provided for the force engaged in law and order duties in connection with the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.”