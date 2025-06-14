HC announces summer vacation

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: The Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court will remain closed with effect from 7 to 18 July on account of summer vacation, according to a notification issued by the court.

The officers and staff of the Itanagar HC bench will attend the office under roster arrangement. Fifty percent of them will work in the fist part of the vacation and the remaining 50% of the officers and staff will work in the second part of the vacation (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays).

However, the office of the registry shall remain open and limitation will not run during the vacation, the notification said.