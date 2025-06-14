KEWA contributes Rs 5 lakhs to Kamle DC’s relief fund

RAGA, 13 Jun: A team from the Kamle District Employees’ Association (KEWA), led by its president Remar Gab and general secretary Vicky Kabak, contributed Rs 5 lakhs to the DC’s relief fund to aid the administration in handling the devastation caused by the recent flash floods in various parts of the district.

The team called on the deputy commissioner at his office here on Friday, and expressed appreciation for the DC’s prompt response to the devastating flash floods.

The association urged the DC to expedite the process of providing immediate relief to the affected families,and to explore avenues for early clearance of blockages along the national highway to ensure smooth movement for commuters.

The association expressed hope that the contribution would aid in delivering timely assistance to the families most severely impacted by the calamity.

The KEWA also assured the administration of its full support and cooperation in the town planning initiatives for the district headquarters in Yada.