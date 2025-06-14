Guv underscores army-civilian collaboration

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik underscored the significance of collaboration between the armed forces and the civil administration for the successful implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme, a flagship initiative designed to bring development to the remotest corners of India.

The governor who was on a three-day tour of military establishments as part of his continued engagement with the armed forces in the region, visited the Rangia, Missamari, Thakubari, and Tezpur military stations in Assam, where he interacted extensively with officers, troops, and local military leadership.

A former northern Army commander, who was also the corps commander of the prestigious IV Corps, Tezpur, the governor brought his deep operational experience and strategic insight to the interactions, encouraging the troops to remain ever prepared for emerging challenges. Drawing from his military leadership, he stressed the importance of strategic foresight and readiness, especially in the sensitive context of the region’s border dynamics.

“Stay vigilant, stay resolute, and always be one step ahead of adversarial forces,” he said.

The governor shared innovative and unconventional ideas for dealing with hostile neighbours, encouraging officers to think beyond conventional frameworks while addressing evolving security threats. He also advised troops on the importance of perception management in forward areas, while emphasizing the value of balanced communication and composure in tense and unpredictable situations.

Focusing on the ground realities of border management, the governor offered guidance on enhancing basic combat skills and operational discipline. He called upon the troops to continuously sharpen their tactical acumen, fortify morale, and embody the spirit of duty and honour that the Indian Army is known for.

One of the key messages delivered by the governor was the importance of building strong ties with local communities, particularly those living in remote and border regions. He said that the local people in these areas “are the extended eyes and ears.”

“A bond of trust and cooperation with them is critical for national security,” he said, highlighting the need to cultivate mutual respect and engagement with local populations, especially in culturally sensitive zones.

He noted that the positive impact of the Vibrant Villages Programme is already visible, with improved infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, and essential services beginning to reverse the trend of outmigration. He said that “when development reaches the doorstep of our border communities, it strengthens the frontiers of our nation.”

Expressing appreciation for the goodwill initiatives undertaken by the Army, the governor commended the efforts to foster community development, education, and healthcare in the region. He encouraged the officers and troops to inspire local youths to pursue careers in the Indian armed forces.He also expressed appreciation for the initiatives that encourage children to join Sainik Schools, thereby planting the seeds of discipline, nationalism, and service at an early age.

The governor’s visit reaffirmed the strong bond between the Raj Bhavan and the armed forces, and his message of vigilance, compassion, and community partnership was received with great enthusiasm by the personnel.

He concluded his visit by laying a wreath at the 4 Corps War Memorial on Friday. (Raj Bhavan)