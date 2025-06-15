SIFF submits grievances to DCM, reiterates opposition to SUMP

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Members of the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) submitted a representation to Deputy Chief Minister and Hydropower Minister Chowna Mein here on Saturday, reiterating its grievances vis-à-vis the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

During a meeting with Mein, SIFF president Lamok Padun said that the project-affected stakeholders in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts have been protesting against the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for forcibly conducting survey to prepare the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the SUMP.

The SIFF sought rolling back of the Cabinet decision dated 13 June with regard to the SUMP.

“It is imperative to mention that non-fulfilment of our demands will cause more public unrest, and we shall resort to further democratic movement,” the representation stated, adding that the office of the hydropower minister is already aware of the ongoing peaceful protests by the people opposing the PFR and the SUMP.

The SIFF members informed Mein that amid the protests, several FIRs have been registered by the district administration against the protestors. “The deployment of CAPF and the subsequent filing of FIRs against peaceful protestors are clear violation of their fundamental and democratic right to protest and express dissent,” the representation stated.

“Such actions not only undermine the principles of democracy and justice of our nation but also sow seeds of mistrust and resentment for public administration among the people,” it said.

The SIFF further requested immediate intervention to halt the “oppressive measure” of deploying forces, and demanded immediate withdrawal of the CAPF from all three districts.

It also sought immediate withdrawal of all FIRsregistered against the people protesting against the SUMP, and cancellation of the proposed SUMP.

The SIFF also demanded disclosure of fund received from the NHPC “as CSR/pre-constructionactivities/outreach funds and upfront money against the SUMP” by the state government as on date to ensure “transparency and public accountability in the governance of the state.”

The forum maintained that any further talks between the SIFF and the state government would only be possible after the fulfilment of these demands.

“Following the fulfilment of demands, we implore the GoAP to conduct any meeting with regards to SUMP either in Siang or Upper Siang,” it said.