2 die in scooter-truck collision

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Jun: Two persons riding a scooter died after colliding with a dumper truck at Borum bridge here at around 1 PM on Sunday.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Naharlagun police station rushed to the scene and detained the driver of the truck.

The deceased have been identified as Md Tanveer Khan (18), a resident of Medawal villagein Dhani district of Uttar Pradesh, and Md Sahil Alam (17), a resident of Baradi village in Motihari district of Bihar. The truck driver has been identified as Md Hasanur Islam (22), a native of Borbam Pathar village in Lakhimpur district of Assam, presently residing at Helipad Colony, Naharlagun.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, for medico-legal examination and further formalities, informed Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.

The vehicles involved in the incident – the scooter (AS-01BR-5103) and the dumper truck (AR-01R-0400) – have been seized for further investigation.

The case is under examination and the details will be shared on the completion of the investigation, informed Gambo. The police will also examine footages from all the CCTV cameras installed near the place of the incident.