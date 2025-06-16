284 units of blood collected across state on World Blood Donor Day

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: A total of 284 units of blood were collected during voluntary blood donation camps organized at 11 out of the 14 blood centres across the state on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, 2025, held on 14 June.

The highest collection was recorded at the

Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences with 67 units, followed by RK Mission Hospital, Itanagar (53 units), and Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat (40 units).

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) under the Directorate of Health Services observed the day with the theme ‘Give blood, give hope: Together we save lives’ at the Reh-Ko community hall in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The event aimed to promote voluntary blood donation across the state.

On the occasion, top blood donors from the state and districts were honoured with certificates and mementoes. Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Fwwrman Brahma and Iduli ZPM Rajen Mickow handed over the certificates and the mementoes.

Those honoured included Nabam Saha, who has donated blood 36 times, Kamta Phassang (31 times), Jumpi Taji (29 times), and Yage Tayeng, representing female voluntary blood donors.

Kamta Phassang shared his experience of voluntary blood donation and encouraged healthy individuals to donate blood without expecting rewards or incentives.

SBTC Deputy Director Dr Joram Khopey highlighted the importance of the day and the state’s blood transfusion scenario. He emphasized the need for local community involvement in the voluntary blood donation drive, promoting inclusiveness, and active participation of females in the voluntary blood donation movement.

Lower Dibang Valley SP Ringu Ngupok, NVBDCPO-cum-DSO Dr N Yirang, and other dignitaries delivered motivational speeches.

Cultural programmes highlighting the significance of blood donation were presented by VKV and Intaya Public School, Roing.

The state level programme was organised by the blood centre of the district hospital in Roing, with active support from the SBTS.

The blood centres across the state also observed the day by felicitating voluntary blood donors and motivators at the district level.