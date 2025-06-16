Experts warn against unsafe dermatological procedures

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: Experts have expressed serious concern over the growing number of unqualified individuals offering unsafe dermatological and aesthetic procedures, and urged the public to seek treatment only from certified dermatologists.

The caution was issued during the 21st MIDCUTICON North East Conference held at a hotel here on Saturday, which brought together dermatologists from across the region.

The event was organised by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists & Leprologists (IADVL), Northeast chapter, and hosted for the first time by the newly formed IADVL Itanagar city chapter.

A major focus of the conference was a technical workshop on medical quackery, where participants deliberated on the increasing threat posed by unlicenced cosmetic practitioners performing treatments such as chemical peels, laser therapy, and dermal fillers without formal training or accreditation.

“Such procedures, when conducted by unqualified persons, can lead to severe and irreversible damage. The public must be made aware of the risks and encouraged to consult only registered dermatologists,” an expert said during the session.

The conference also featured discussions on ethical practices in dermatology, region-specific challenges, and the importance of enhancing public awareness on safe and scientifically approved skin treatments.

Local dermatologists hailed the event as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, placing it firmly on the national dermatology map.

“A simple moment, a modest milestone but one that means a lot to us and to Arunachal dermatology,” said Dr Julie Mudang, a leading dermatologist from the state and part of the organising team.

She added that what began as a small group of professionals has now grown into a full-fledged city chapter of the IADVL.

“This is a humble beginning, but a meaningful step towards ensuring safe, ethical, and accessible dermatological care for the people of the state,” she said.